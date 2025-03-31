4,880 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Allianz SE

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.08.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $210.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

