Anpario (LON:ANP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Anpario had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.74%.
Anpario Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ANP traded down GBX 7.05 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 377.90 ($4.89). The stock had a trading volume of 87,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,111. Anpario has a 1 year low of GBX 225 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 488.55 ($6.32). The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 435.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 376.66. The company has a market capitalization of £64.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.58.
Anpario Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Anpario’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Anpario Company Profile
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
