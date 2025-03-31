Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Short Interest Down 29.7% in March

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Tectonic Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TECTP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. 207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590. Tectonic Financial has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Tectonic Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

