Skba Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 120,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $243.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.51 and a 200-day moving average of $231.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45. The company has a market capitalization of $226.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

