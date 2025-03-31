Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intuit by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after buying an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.61.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $598.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $595.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $553.24 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,896 shares of company stock worth $82,946,716 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

