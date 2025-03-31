Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

Shares of NMG stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.45. 4,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,365. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.78. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $3.00 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

