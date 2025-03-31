Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Reduced by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,152 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $65,897,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

