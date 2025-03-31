Intrust Bank NA Has $338,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.7 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $339.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.80. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.13.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

