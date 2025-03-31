Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Expands By 55.1%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.3 days.
BAWAG Group Stock Performance
BAWAG Group stock remained flat at $110.25 during midday trading on Monday. BAWAG Group has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.41.
About BAWAG Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BAWAG Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.