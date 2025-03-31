iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.04 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 1145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTY. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,407,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,383,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

