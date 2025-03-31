The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,600 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 1,041,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,431,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CBSTF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 259,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Cannabist has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

Cannabist Company Profile

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

