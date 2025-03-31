The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,600 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 1,041,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,431,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cannabist Price Performance
CBSTF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 259,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Cannabist has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.44.
Cannabist Company Profile
