ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 28510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 625.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 34,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $10,156,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $12,492,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,239,000.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

