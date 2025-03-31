Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intuitive Machines (LUNR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2025 – Intuitive Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – Intuitive Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – Intuitive Machines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Intuitive Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Intuitive Machines was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/7/2025 – Intuitive Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Intuitive Machines is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Intuitive Machines is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of LUNR stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,756. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

In other news, insider Steven Vontur sold 9,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $208,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,760. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 751.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

