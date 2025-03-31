Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Increases By 30.9%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 767.0 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
CHEOF remained flat at $161.22 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 112. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $159.16 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.82.
Cochlear Company Profile
