Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Increases By 30.9%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 767.0 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

CHEOF remained flat at $161.22 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 112. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $159.16 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.82.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

