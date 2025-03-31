B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $20.17 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,979 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $20,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,762,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,780,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,869,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,329.50. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,256.57. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $99.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

