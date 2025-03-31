Videndum’s (VID) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.50) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on VID
Videndum Stock Performance
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.