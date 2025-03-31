Videndum’s (VID) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.50) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Videndum Stock Performance

Videndum Company Profile

Shares of Videndum stock traded down GBX 2.78 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 84.20 ($1.09). The stock had a trading volume of 88,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,166. Videndum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.30 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 362.50 ($4.69). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £78.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

