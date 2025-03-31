Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.84) target price on shares of Cake Box in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of CBOX traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Monday, reaching GBX 185 ($2.39). The stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,525. Cake Box has a twelve month low of GBX 155 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £75.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

