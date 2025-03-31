Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 12,825 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

