B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 30,611 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,611 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,701,762,000 after purchasing an additional 80,463 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,896 shares of company stock valued at $82,946,716. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of INTU opened at $598.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $595.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.