B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 30,611 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,611 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $37,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,701,762,000 after purchasing an additional 80,463 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,896 shares of company stock valued at $82,946,716. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit
Intuit Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of INTU opened at $598.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $595.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $553.24 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.