Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Posts Earnings Results

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Reading International had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 258.21%.

Reading International Price Performance

NASDAQ RDI traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 42,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Get Reading International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.