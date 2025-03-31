Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW) Short Interest Update

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ CRMLW traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,256. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. Critical Metals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

Critical Metals Corp. operates as a mining exploration and development company. It owns interests in the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, Austria. Critical Metals Corp. is based in New York, New York. Critical Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of European Lithium Limited.

