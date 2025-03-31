Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW) Short Interest Update

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRMLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Critical Metals Price Performance
NASDAQ CRMLW traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,256. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. Critical Metals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.65.
Critical Metals Company Profile
