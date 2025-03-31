MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Short Interest Up 36.6% in March

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.
MCAN Mortgage Price Performance
MAMTF remained flat at C$13.00 during trading on Monday. MCAN Mortgage has a 12 month low of C$11.13 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.29.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
