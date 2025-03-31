Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Short Interest Update

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.77. 36,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,467. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average is $173.52. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $146.56 and a 1 year high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

