Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 251,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $206,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $17,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 14.2 %

LULU stock opened at $293.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.63 and a 200-day moving average of $340.22. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.