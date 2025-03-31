Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – March 30th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Oracle, and ServiceNow are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks represent shares of companies primarily engaged in the production of goods, machinery, and industrial products. They tend to be cyclical in nature, with their performance closely linked to fluctuations in economic activity and consumer demand, which influence factors like investment in capacity, raw material costs, and overall industrial output. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,312,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,291,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.35 and its 200-day moving average is $192.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,138,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.22. The company has a market cap of $393.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $31.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $796.61. 1,758,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,303. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $950.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $984.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Further Reading