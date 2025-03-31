F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) EVP Michael L. Gravelle Acquires 7,000 Shares

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,440. The trade was a 26.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE FG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 44,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FG. Barclays increased their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F&G Annuities & Life

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.