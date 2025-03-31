Skba Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 260,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 81,636 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140,357 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,783.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.
Comcast Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.