Inspired (LON:INSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.98 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Inspired had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

Inspired Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:INSE opened at GBX 56.49 ($0.73) on Monday. Inspired has a 12-month low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 96 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.18 million, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Inspired Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 19th. Inspired’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Inspired

Inspired PLC is a leading B2B technology enabled service provider delivering solutions that enable corporate businesses to transition to net-zero carbon and manage their response to climate change in the UK and Ireland.

Founded in 2000, Inspired operates four divisions: Assurance Services, Optimisation Services, ESG Services and Software Services, providing expert energy advisory and sustainability services to over 3,500 businesses who typically spend more than £100,000 on energy and water per year.

