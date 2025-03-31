Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of Clariant stock remained flat at $13.36 during trading on Monday. 14 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. Clariant has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLZNY. Berenberg Bank lowered Clariant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

