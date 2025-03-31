Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties traded as low as $49.51 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 266713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.85.

IIPR has been the topic of several other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $60.00 target price on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at $94,960.30. This trade represents a 84.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,820,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,683.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 93,991 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The business had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. Analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

