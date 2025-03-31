Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Onefund LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $491.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $556.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.97. The stock has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

