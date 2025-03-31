Top Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 28th

Deere & Company, Chubb, and Apollo Global Management are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural products and related services. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the agriculture sector, including farming operations, livestock management, and the manufacture of agricultural equipment and supplies, linking their performance to trends in global food production and commodity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE DE traded down $14.32 on Friday, reaching $465.40. 538,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,768. The company has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $477.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.85.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.72 and a 200-day moving average of $281.47. Chubb has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.05. 1,635,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,540. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.75. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

