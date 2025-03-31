D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,724 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after buying an additional 3,907,022 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 159,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,088.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 740,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,032,000 after buying an additional 678,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $85.85 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 451.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

