Summit Financial LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 331.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,118 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,152,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $21.96 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.