Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – March 30th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, CAVA Group, and GameStop are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations that fall between small cap and large cap companies, typically ranging between about $2 billion and $10 billion. These stocks often offer a balance between growth potential and stability, representing firms that are in a transitional phase of development or expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.30. 86,387,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,881,418. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

NYSE:CAVA traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,359,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,672. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.94. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.41 and a beta of 3.58.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 44,685,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,039,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.92 and a beta of -0.29.

