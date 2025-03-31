The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,599 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Boeing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Boeing by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

Boeing Trading Down 3.4 %

Boeing stock opened at $172.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.22. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

