C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $170.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.77.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
