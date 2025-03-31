Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.70% of Astrotech worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Price Performance

Shares of ASTC opened at $6.41 on Monday. Astrotech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $12.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.20.

About Astrotech

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260 billion during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 3,198.09%.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

