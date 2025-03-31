Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hexcel traded as low as $51.84 and last traded at $55.43, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.31.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

