KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.54, Zacks reports.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $5.73. 15,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,976. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. KALA BIO has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 5,779 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $44,093.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,979.88. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $72,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Further Reading

