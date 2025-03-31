KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Announces Earnings Results

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.73, Zacks reports.
KALA BIO Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. KALA BIO has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -2.19.
In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $44,093.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,979.88. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $72,531. Company insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.
