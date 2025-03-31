Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $138,619,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,012,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 15,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 238,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,686 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,988,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 339,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,582,000 after purchasing an additional 232,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $261.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.56 and its 200-day moving average is $248.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

