The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,347,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 188,275 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 7.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $150,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

