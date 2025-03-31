Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 176.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Synopsys by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $437.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.72. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.73 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.