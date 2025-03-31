C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $6.22 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 337,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,721,000 after purchasing an additional 251,714 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,721,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $510.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $541.51 and a 200-day moving average of $539.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $1.8121 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

