Rodgers Brothers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 75,405 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 52,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intel by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,804,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $176,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,384 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inkwell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $45.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

