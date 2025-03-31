Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gaming Realms had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.35%.
Gaming Realms Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of LON:GMR opened at GBX 36.56 ($0.47) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.78. Gaming Realms has a twelve month low of GBX 29.45 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 43 ($0.56). The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £107.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.42.
