Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gaming Realms had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.35%.

Gaming Realms Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of LON:GMR opened at GBX 36.56 ($0.47) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.78. Gaming Realms has a twelve month low of GBX 29.45 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 43 ($0.56). The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £107.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.42.

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

