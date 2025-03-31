Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Posts Earnings Results

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($18.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.60) by ($10.72), Zacks reports.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAZE opened at $11.42 on Monday. Maze Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

