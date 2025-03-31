Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Short Interest Down 23.3% in March

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Gryphon Digital Mining news, Director Daniel George Tolhurst bought 96,824 shares of Gryphon Digital Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $37,761.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,524.47. This trade represents a 2.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Eric Gallie purchased 145,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,642.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,642.04. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Gryphon Digital Mining worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

GRYP stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Gryphon Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

