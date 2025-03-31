Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 74,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.4 %
DBOEY stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.63.
About Deutsche Börse
