Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 74,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.4 %

DBOEY stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.63.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

